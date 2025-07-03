Ready to level up your joint game? A hash hole is the next-gen concentrate experience—a king-size paper loaded with premium rosin down the center so that as you burn it, a hole of hash forms in the ash. Let’s roll one together.
Video: Lindsay Maharry
What is a hash hole?
A hash hole—also called a donut or snake hole—is a large joint with cured rosin or live rosin tucked into the center. As you smoke, the hash burns slower than the flower, creating a hole in the ash and delivering a rich, layered flavor and a smooth, potent hit.
What you’ll need
- King-size rolling paper
- Filter tip or crutch
- About 1.5 g of fresh, sticky cannabis flower
- About 0.3 g of rosin or bubble hash
- Optional: rolling tray and cigar glue
How to roll a hash hole (step-by-step)
Follow these steps to create a perfect hash hole every time:
- Grind your flower by hand or with a coarse grinder—aim for broken-up buds, not fine powder.
- Lay out your paper with the gummed edge facing up and place your filter tip at one end.
- Shape your rosin or hash into an even “snake” and center it along the length of the paper.
- Sprinkle the ground flower evenly over the paper, fully covering the hash snake.
- Use your thumbs and forefingers to tuck and roll the paper into a firm cylinder, keeping the hash centered.
- Seal the joint by licking the gum strip or using a dab of cigar glue.
- Twist the open end closed, light up, and enjoy the hole as it forms in the ash.
Tips for a perfect hole
Use fresh, slightly moist flower so it burns at a similar rate to your rosin. If your hash is too soft to roll, chill it briefly in the fridge. And take slow, steady puffs—rushing can collapse the hole or make the joint canoe.
Final thoughts
Hash holes are more than a novelty—they’re a true celebration of solventless craft concentrates. With a little practice, you’ll be rolling perfect holes that impress every time.