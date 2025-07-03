Emerald Cup '22 judge and pot critic Jimi Devine spotlights 14 world-class extracts of the summer. Above, a rosin worm slides into a Fidel’s hash hole. (Courtesy Fidel's)

Ready to level up your joint game? A hash hole is the next-gen concentrate experience—a king-size paper loaded with premium rosin down the center so that as you burn it, a hole of hash forms in the ash. Let’s roll one together.

Video: Lindsay Maharry

What is a hash hole?

A hash hole—also called a donut or snake hole—is a large joint with cured rosin or live rosin tucked into the center. As you smoke, the hash burns slower than the flower, creating a hole in the ash and delivering a rich, layered flavor and a smooth, potent hit.

What you’ll need

King-size rolling paper

Filter tip or crutch

About 1.5 g of fresh, sticky cannabis flower

About 0.3 g of rosin or bubble hash

Optional: rolling tray and cigar glue

How to roll a hash hole (step-by-step)

Follow these steps to create a perfect hash hole every time:

Grind your flower by hand or with a coarse grinder—aim for broken-up buds, not fine powder.

Lay out your paper with the gummed edge facing up and place your filter tip at one end.

Shape your rosin or hash into an even “snake” and center it along the length of the paper.

Sprinkle the ground flower evenly over the paper, fully covering the hash snake.

Use your thumbs and forefingers to tuck and roll the paper into a firm cylinder, keeping the hash centered.

Seal the joint by licking the gum strip or using a dab of cigar glue.

Twist the open end closed, light up, and enjoy the hole as it forms in the ash.

Tips for a perfect hole

Use fresh, slightly moist flower so it burns at a similar rate to your rosin. If your hash is too soft to roll, chill it briefly in the fridge. And take slow, steady puffs—rushing can collapse the hole or make the joint canoe.

Final thoughts

Hash holes are more than a novelty—they’re a true celebration of solventless craft concentrates. With a little practice, you’ll be rolling perfect holes that impress every time.