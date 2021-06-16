Strains & products Is it possible to reset your weed tolerance without a t-break? Presented ByBetter High June 16, 2021 Courtesy of Better High

These all-natural supplements from Better High are aimed at balancing your endocannabinoid system and reducing your THC tolerance without having to take a tolerance break.

Oh, the dreaded tolerance increase.

As a cannabis consumer, you’ve probably noticed changes in how you experience the effects of THC over time and with continued use. The first toke just isn’t hitting the same, you’re smoking through your go-to strain in half the time you used to, or—potentially a more serious issue for medical patients—you’re not getting the same relief.

Luckily, a high tolerance to THC isn’t permanent. There are ways to potentially help your brain along in its resetting process. Enter Better High: Supplements formulated using all-natural ingredients to restore balance to the body’s endocannabinoid system to help reset your THC tolerance. Even better? Better High is designed to refresh your system without needing to take a tolerance break.

Courtesy of Better High

Understanding your THC tolerance

The idea for Better High came out of circumstances that might sound familiar.

The creator started consuming cannabis to help with pain and stress management with really positive results, only to find many of the potential symptoms of an unbalanced endocannabinoid system creeping in: A more difficult time experiencing the intoxicating effects of cannabis, as well as an increase in stress and a decrease in energy.

So, what’s happening here?

Cannabis consumer or not, everyone can do with an endocannabinoid system (ECS) refresh. The ECS is a regulatory system that helps keep our bodies balanced, affecting everything from the nervous system to the skin to the gut. It’s made up of endocannabinoids, receptors, and enzymes that are believed to help regulate a huge variety of functions like sleep, appetite, mood, memory, and pain sensation, working to keep your body well-balanced and in an ideal state of homeostasis.

The ECS has cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2 receptors being the most significant, that sit on the surface of cells and transmit information when activated. The cannabinoid THC fits like a key in the lock of the CB1 receptor, causing the CB1 receptor to activate in a way that produces the intoxicating effect of cannabis.

Better High is all about restoring much-needed balance to your ECS. Especially if the ECS is repeatedly exposed to THC over time, it will take steps to minimize the increase in CB1 receptor activity. THC’s impact is dampened, and you’ll have to consume more to get the same effects.

But your receptors aren’t damaged or gone for good. The reason a traditional tolerance break is effective is that with a period of abstinence, your receptors restore back to their normal levels.

For many cannabis consumers, though, this presents a problem of its own. Some people might notice their tolerance improve after only a 1-14 day period of abstinence, but a full reset typically takes at least 30 days and up to 60 in extreme cases. A month or more with zero cannabis can be anywhere from daunting to impossible depending on your circumstances. And this is exactly where Better High may be able to step in and give you a hand.

Courtesy of Better High

How does Better High affect weed tolerance?

Better High formulated a supplement that aims to harness the power of natural ingredients to rebalance your ECS so that you can experience the benefits of a lowered THC or cannabis tolerance without relying on a lengthy t-break.

The Better High regimen looks like this: One bottle of 60 capsules gets you through a single week-long refresh period, taking the supplements twice daily and potentially refraining from cannabis for the very best results, although the brand stresses that abstinence is not necessary to feel the effects if you’d prefer not to stop. They then recommend repeating the process once every 60 days to keep your system in balance.

So, what exactly goes into this special blend? Here’s what’s inside:

Echinacea

Matcha green tea

Flax seed

Chia seed

Ginger root

Clove

Courtesy of Better High

Better High selected these all-natural ingredients for the unique ways in which they interact with the ECS. According to leading clinician and Leafly contributor, Dr. Dustin Sulak, “certain foods and activities can also help the ECS function optimally, improve your health, and enhance the effectiveness of medical cannabis.”

Better High’s ingredients include many of the foods Dr. Sulak recommends. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in flax seeds and chia seeds, are needed to balance the omega-6 fatty acids that produce endocannabinoids.

Having an unbalanced ratio with too much omega-6 will cause the ECS to down-regulate receptors, and since typical western diets are already high in omega-6, adding foods rich in omega-3 to your diet helps achieve the ideal ratio that keeps the ECS well balanced.

Cloves contain the terpene caryophyllene with the potential to enhance the ECS by selectively stimulating CB2 receptors, thought to aid with inflammation.

Echinacea also contains CB2 antagonists and is used by herbalists to help stimulate the immune system.

Matcha (and most tea) contains a compound that prevents the breakdown of endocannabinoids and another compound that may stimulate the cannabinoid receptors.

And ginger has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory effects.

Courtesy of Better High

Reviewing the Better High Receptor Reset product

To get a better sense of the Better High experience, I—Anna Elliott, Leafly Branded Content Editor—embarked on my very own test of the supplement regimen. I was particularly curious to see how I might experience the effects of Better High as my tolerance is a thing of relative legend amongst friends.

Typically, if I take anything less than a 60mg dose of THC edibles, I won’t feel a thing. With years of frequent consumption under my belt, most often smoking flower from a bong, and diminishing returns on what kind and how much weed will get me satisfactorily stoned, I feel like the poster child for “high tolerance.”

I decided to opt into the week-long cannabis break on top of taking my twice daily Better High dose since I feel pretty sure my ECS can use all the help it can get. Plus, taking the month-or-more t-break I’d need to reset my ECS on its own frankly seems like a massive bummer, and I just took an unassisted eight-day t-break while traveling and didn’t notice a difference in my tolerance. I wanted to see how just seven days with no cannabis plus Better High would compare.

Taking the supplements was easy to jump into, I quickly got used to the routine of laying out my dose for a morning and evening set of capsules. The capsules aren’t small, but are similar to many vitamins and natural supplements, and the clove smell was most dominant which I found myself really liking.

During the week I was taking Better High, I tried to tune into whether I was feeling differences connected to some of the things the ECS helps regulate outside of THC tolerance like energy, mood, and memory. With so many different factors influencing my day-to-day experience, it’s difficult to pin down definitive causes and effects, but after two days on the supplements, I did notice myself feeling extra motivated towards being social which for me is typically a sign of increased energy and improved mood.

After a week on Better High, I was very excited to test out the tolerance results!

I stopped by the dispensary across the street—which is essentially my Cheers, everybody knows my name—and got some help selecting a few products to deploy in my research.

Test #1: The edible test

I picked up a pack of Journeyman Berry Jellies to find out if a single 10mg THC dose would be enough for me to feel intoxicating effects. I snacked on a single raspberry jelly and set an hour-long timer on my phone. About 45 minutes later… “is that a slight body high I’m feeling?” It was definitely slight, the kind of light body-intoxication you feel just pulling at the edges, and maybe a glimmer of head goofiness, too. I never felt more than that, but I felt something, and it was noteworthy considering I usually take six times that dose.

Test #2: Low potency pre-roll

The next day, I wanted to see how I would respond to smoking a pre-roll with a lower potency than I typically buy. I grabbed a 17% pre-roll that my budtender described as easy-going and beginner-friendly. I lit up and smoked about a quarter of the joint—almost immediately, I felt a euphoric head high come on that melted into a nice carefree vibe. The fact that I got noticeably high quickly and stayed that way for just over an hour with a pronounced but comfortable intoxication definitely felt significant.

Test #3: My normal methods

After the first few days off Better High, I got back to my pre-reset routine. I picked up 3.5g of absolutely gorgeous Mimosa flower from Emerald Jane’s and excitedly ground it up and filled a bong bowl. After a nice, big rip and a little time, I felt all the day’s stress wash right off me with a big wave of “everything’s gonna be just fine” energy. I was definitely Stoned™, no doubt about it, with a heady intoxication that was front and center and a classic carefree goofiness. But I wasn’t out of my comfort zone, just really digging that satisfying high that can become so elusive when your tolerance level creeps up.

Interestingly, something I found consistently top-of-mind throughout my tests was a noticeable body high that I didn’t realize I’d been feeling less of as my tolerance level increased over time. Especially in the first few days after completing my Better High regimen, I noted an increase in the initial intensity of my head intoxication and a longer-lasting, more apparent body high. I still found myself coming down from intoxication in approximately the same amount of time as before taking Better High, but the high itself seemed to have more pronounced effects.

Now that a couple of weeks have passed since I stopped taking Better High and started smoking cannabis consistently again, I am feeling a return to much of my pre-regimen experience.

I’m going through my stash a little more quickly and feeling less pronounced effects than at first.

As a frequent cannabis smoker, keeping my ECS well balanced so I can live at my best and enjoy the effects of THC is going to take some intentionality, and integrating Better High into my wellness routine might just be a great way to start.

If you’re interested in trying out Better High for yourself, here’s a Leafly exclusive coupon code just for you: LEAFLY25.

