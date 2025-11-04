As part of our Local Stories, Legendary Strains series, Jungle Cae visits the Aeriz headquarters in Chicago to hear how cannabis activist Jenny Monson became the inspiration for one of the state’s top strains.

Looking at Leafly strain data on what’s popular in Illinois, you’ll see plenty of familiar, greatest hits names like Wedding Cake and Pineapple Express. But a lesser-known cultivar has recently cracked the top five strains in the state, and her name is Jenny.

We sent Jungle Cae to Aeriz, one of the top producers of Jenny Kush in the state today, to learn about the story behind the strain and find out why Illinois loves Jenny.

The legendary legacy of Jenny Kush

If you’ve yet to experience Jenny Kush, it’s a hybrid with an aromatic profile that’s very sweet and earthy with hints of citrus. It’s been a highlight amongst Aeriz’s catalog for years, with an incredible backstory.

Aeriz is one of Illinois’ top cultivators, known for their aeroponic growing style, with a Jenny Kush variety they’ve carried for years that steadily flies off menus.

I got to chop it up with Aeriz’s Ian Krass for the full story:

“A lot of people may not know that Jenny Kush is named after a real woman: Jenny Monson. She was a Colorado-based cannabis activist.”

Jennifer Monson, better known as Jenny Kush, was embedded in the Colorado cannabis community, helping found Moms for Marijuana, organizing with Mile High NORML, a constant presence at local rallies and protests, and a radio personality on John Doe Radio Show and her own program, SexPot Radio.

In 2013, she was tragically killed by a drunk driver.

“The Rare Dankness guys bred Rare Dankness with Amnesia Haze to create Jenny Kush in her honor, and then all of the proceeds from that original strain were donated to help her children.”

“There’s a really nice balance with Jenny of a little bit of that fruitiness and sweetness with the earthiness that makes it a flavor that works for most people who enjoy the flavor of cannabis. A lot of us have preferences, maybe you don’t like this terpene or that or whatever, but I think Jenny… if you like the flavor of cannabis, you like the flavor of Jenny Kush.”

If you’re in Illinois, you can pick up Jenny Kush flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates from Aeriz. If you’re not in Illinois and want to try this legendary strain for yourself, you can find Jenny Kush and similar strains here.