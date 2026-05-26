Listen, you need to relax. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are, or what you’re doing; you are guaranteed to be carrying around a little bit of extra stress that’s only weighing you down, and our selections for the most relaxing weed strains are one of the best ways to lighten your load.

There are thousands of strains in Leafly’s strain library that are billed as relaxing, and of course, most weed will help you take the edge off; that’s why we love it! But these stains are a different, mellower breed, specifically selected from the crowd as both the most chill and the least bothered. We’ve got classics that have a well-earned reputation as relaxation aids, a few up-and-comers, and some fresh strains that’ll define calm in the years to come.

We’re proud to present our most relaxing weed strains, and we’d also like to gently encourage you to take a deep breath, relax your shoulders, and untense your jaw, because this space is now good vibes only.

Descended from FPOG and Grape Pie, Sundae Driver is a subtle, well-rounded hybrid strain that, while we don’t recommend it for driving (duh), does an impeccable job of capturing the feeling of driving down a sunbathed highway with the radio playing banger after banger. It’s a sweetheart as well, with a sugary, fruity lead with notes of velvety cream, leading to a high that is incredibly relaxing, but not completely sedating. You’ll still feel the energy and the giggles with Sundae Driver, but you can leave the tension in the rearview mirror as you cruise to peace of mind.

A nepo-baby amongst nepo-babies, Blue Cookies is one of the closest things that the cannabis world has to a princess. GSC and Blueberry, or as Blue Cookies knows them, Mom and Pop, have earned worldwide fame for their relaxing, euphoric effects, and Blue Cookies may even raise the bar on its forebearers. It delivers all of the uplifting, euphoric relaxation of GSC with Blueberries’ trademark sweet berry flavor, and won’t put those who aren’t as experienced with indicas straight to sleep. Leafly readers even recommend it for arousal, making it a peerless smoke to ease date-night jitters.

Slurricane is an indica strain with a hilarious name that does not joke about relaxing. The ability of the strain to make you start to slur your words comes from the strain’s impressive ability to relax your body. Your jaw won’t be so tense, your shoulders will feel 20lbs lighter, and any soreness that you have won’t be long for the world with Slurricane. It’s an indica made by crossing Dosidos and Purple Punch, with a sugary lead and subtle notes of grape. When relaxing with Slurricane, we recommend keeping snacks on hand and putting on a movie that you don’t care if you see the ending of; your eyelids will be just one more thing that you don’t care to hold up.

A cultivar of the legendary OG Kush family, Ghost OG is a strain that ably fills the big shoes. Anything in the OG Kush family is going to do a pretty good job of helping you relax, but Ghost OG earns our recommendation because of the DNA from Afghani, a deeply relaxing indica that pulls Ghost OG in a more grounded direction than OG Kush. We like Ghost OG for a nighttime activity that you want to stay awake for, not tap out early from. It’ll bring you to a manageable stress level and ease the burdens on your body, while providing an energizing, tingly feeling that’ll have you calm, not comatose.

A strain for the titans of tolerance, Gas Face is no joke when it comes to potency. Gas Face is an original of Seed Junky, one of the foremost breeding operations in the world, and this strain is yet another hit from the masters. We like Gas Face (Face Mints x (Biscotti x Sherbert)) not only for its unapologetically loud nature, but also because it fills a niche of relaxation that is harder to cover. We turn to Gas Face when it’s time to get creative while freeing ourselves from the anxiety of the internal critic, or to pursue a hobby that requires some mental and physical agility, like sports or online gaming. Yes, Gas Face isn’t for the faint of heart, but for those who are experienced enough to make the strain’s acquaintance, there isn’t a better choice for relaxing into your hobby.

A strain that barely needs an introduction, Gelato is one of the most influential strains of all time for good reason; it’s also one of the most relaxing. Gelato is the child of Sherbert and Thin Mint, and the parent of wayyyyy too many strains to list here, but most notably, Runtz. It keeps you chill and focused without causing paranoia, inviting you to picture yourself in a riverside cafe in Italy, listening to the gentle hum of life all around you, feeling at peace with yourself and the universe. That may sound like a bit of an overexaggeration to you. That just means you’re one of the lucky ones who still gets to try Gelato for the first time.

A decidedly after 5:00 p.m. sort of strain that always finishes strong, Northern Lights is the flagship strain of the PNW and emblematic of the region’s famously relaxed attitude. It’s a classic, to be sure, and one that deserves the mantle; a true-blue indica that is descended from Afghani and Thai that has been a go-to strain for cannabis lovers for generations. Despite its age, NL is one of the best wind-down strains you’re ever going to find. With a timeless, earthy, piney smell that isn’t shy about announcing its presence, and a smooth exhale, Northern Lights is a strain that can be trusted to usher you into your couch or bed and keep you there.

Oishii comes to us from Archive Seedbank, who developed the strain from a cross of their famed Moonbow cultivar and their Flavour Pack strain, which is itself descended from Moonbow, making Oishii, essentially, a Moonbow backcross. Archive describes the strain as a “Damascus blade of candy gas,” and we’re inclined to agree; it takes everything we love about Moonbow, the relaxing feelings, the impeccable aroma, the sweet flavor, and refines them to their purest form. Oishii translates to “delicious” in more ways than one, and while it isn’t a dispensary must-have like others on this list, we recommend snagging the strain whenever you spot it on a menu.

Larry Strawberry by No Till Kings shines like the first golden ray of summer, softening the edges of the day while brightening its color. Bred by Jungle Boys from Mike Larry and Strawberry Shortcake, this indica-dominant hybrid carries a sweetness that feels almost nostalgic: strawberry shortcake, whipped cream, and warm sunlight in a layer of sticky resin. The high of Larry Strawberry is more complex than your average dessert strain, with a centered, calming lift that’s great for just about any summer activity. The euphoria arrives first, bright and buoyant, before melting into a calm, grounded exhale that quiets mental static without knocking you flat. It’s the kind of strain built for lounging on the riverbank, records and rosé, or the sacred art of doing nothing at all. – Lindsay MaHarry

Fire Horse OG by Arcanna Flowers burns bright from the first crack of the jar. The 2026 Mendo Cup winner carries an aroma that feels cinematic, like stepping into a gas station at the edge of the redwoods just before a thunderstorm. Dense buds shimmer beneath a heavy frost of trichomes, carrying that unmistakable fuel-forward funk beloved by old-school heads. The high begins with a spark behind the eyes, a cerebral ignition that sharpens the senses and lifts the mood before gradually descending into a deep physical ease. She’s creative, social, calming, and fun. Fire Horse OG is jack of all trades, loosening the grip of the day and unknotting tension while leaving the mind lucid enough to create. – Lindsay MaHarry

These ten strains are the most serene out there… but there’s a whole lot more where that came from. Check out our strain list of relaxing strains to find the whole crew, and check back in on this list to see if any new strains have earned a top spot.