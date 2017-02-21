ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.

73 people reported 572 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 45%
Creative 41%
Stress 36%
Depression 32%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Jenny Kush

