Khalifa Mints—Khalifa Kush, FL, winter 2024

91 points out of 100

Price: $58/eighth

Southern California-based Khalifa Kush has developed another connoisseur classic with Khalifa Mints. They’ve brought the strain to other markets including Florida’s massive medical-only market. This strain, sampled at 30% THC from Trulieve in Jacksonville, FL is a cross of the original Khalifa Kush and The Menthol. It boasts a spicy, gassy, minty aroma with a subtle hint of grapefruit.

On a dry hit, Khalifa Mints delivers a surprisingly complex flavor that leads with citrus and diesel, followed quickly by caramel and black pepper undertones.

Khalifa Mints smokes smooth but hits hard; a relaxing yet uplifting high that’s quite cerebral but not racy. This would be a great date night strain, or an excellent fit for staying up late and unraveling the mysteries of the universe and the meaning of life.