  3. Khalifa Kush
Hybrid

4.6 602 reviews

Khalifa Kush

aka Wiz Khalifa, KK, Wiz Khalifa Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG,  is a hybrid that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.

Effects

340 people reported 2755 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 40%
Stress 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 20%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

602

New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
4 Reasons Why We Should Respect Wiz Khalifa’s Influence on Cannabis Culture
