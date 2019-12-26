 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Leafly Reviews: Claybourne Co. Power Pack

Claybourne Co. logo Presented By Claybourne Co. December 26, 2019
This video is brought to you by Claybourne Co., making a wide range of California cannabis products that showcase unique strain profiles.

Claybourne Co.’s Power Pack contains 3.5 grams of flower, a gram of kief, and a special kief shovel, so you can mix and match your favorite way to smoke or roll up. With an affordable price point and convenient packaging, this first-of-its-kind product provides tons of options for California cannabis lovers.

The informative label will tell you all you need to know about the cannabinoid and terpene profiles of the flower and the kief, so you can feel knowledgable about how you consume your cannabis each and every time.

