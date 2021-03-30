Strains & products Looking for delta-8-THC? Rare Cannabinoid Company offers delta-8-THC alongside THCV, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, and more Presented By Rare Cannabinoid Company March 30, 2021 Rare Cannabinoid Company’s delta-8-THC offers all the health and wellness benefits of THC, including mental elevation, with less risk of anxiety or paranoia. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

Are you looking for delta-8-THC? This rare cannabinoid’s popularity is skyrocketing as many say it offers the best of both THC and CBD all in one. Read on to learn about what delta-8-THC is, the therapeutic benefits it may offer, and how it makes people feel. If you’d like to try it for yourself, you can buy premium, lab-tested delta-8-THC from Rare Cannabinoid Company online and in more than 100 stores nationwide.

What is delta-8-THC?

Delta-8-THC (delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol) is the hemp-derived cousin of delta-9-THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. (The term THC normally refers to delta-9-THC). Both forms of THC offer similar therapeutic benefits for pain, inflammation, and nausea relief. However, although delta-8-THC is intoxicating, it’s said to produce a smooth high, with less risk of the racing thoughts, anxiety, or paranoia that delta-9-THC can sometimes induce. Some people compare the feeling to a 1:1 blend of delta-9-THC and CBD.

The mellower, more functional high can make it a superior product for those seeking the therapeutic effects of THC without feeling incapacitated. It’s also ideal for first-timers and those less accustomed to THC. However, even habitual users report enjoying the clear-headed, elevated mood delta-8-THC gives them without dizziness.

The mix of delta-8-THC’s health and wellness benefits with its tranquil psychoactive properties have made it a much sought-after product. Fortunately, since it’s made from hemp, it is legal to sell in stores and online across most of the United States. However, not all delta-8-THC products are created equal.

Where to buy delta-8-THC

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s delta-8-THC oil tincture contains 500mg – up to 75 doses – of delta-8-THC per bottle. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

For premium quality, independently lab-tested delta-8-THC, we recommend Rare Cannabinoid Company’s delta-8-THC oil tincture. Each 30ml bottle contains 500 milligrams of delta-8-THC and costs $49. A typical dose of delta-8-THC is one to two sprays and there are 75 sprays per bottle. This means that a bottle should last at least one to two months if taken daily. You can also subscribe and save 15% on all orders and cancel at any time without penalty.

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s delta-8-THC oil is a sublingual tincture, which means that you spray it under your tongue and hold it there for 30 seconds before swallowing. This is a faster and more effective way to get cannabinoids into your system than gummies or edibles that need to be digested first. It is also healthier than smoking or vaping.

With the U.S. Mail vape ban–USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL are all ceasing to ship vape-related products–we expect many people interested in delta-8-THC vaping products to explore sublingual oils as an alternative.

An apothecary of cannabinoids

Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first in the world to create a purified THCV oil tincture and offers an apothecary-style line-up of cannabinoids: delta-8-THC, THCV, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, and extra high strength 3000mg CBD. The company also offers full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD oils and 1:1 blends of Hawaii-grown CBD with rare cannabinoids. As the sister brand of Hawaiian Choice, Hawaii’s most-popular CBD brand, its longevity in the hemp world also cements its leadership in the industry.

For sleep, delta-8-THC can be combined with Rare Cannabinoid Company’s sedating CBN tincture and sister brand Hawaiian Choice’s Relax CBD oil, which contains a unique blend of added organic terpenes to aid relaxation and combat insomnia. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

“Delta-8-THC can be taken alone or combined with other cannabinoids to heighten specific effects,” said Rare Cannabinoid Company founder and CEO Jared Dalgamouni.

“For example, patients could mix delta-8-THC with CBDA to heighten anti-nausea properties or take delta-8-THC with CBN for a great night’s sleep,” he said.

All cannabinoids work with our ECS (Endocannabinoid System) to produce different physiological benefits. As Dalgamouni mentioned, CBN is believed to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, especially when combined with THC.

Meanwhile, both delta-8-THC and CBDA (the acidic precursor to CBD) have been studied for antiemetic or antinausea effects. In one experiment, delta-8-THC was given to child cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and succeeded in completely preventing vomiting in all 480 treatments.

THCV and weight loss

In a totally different direction, THCV may boost energy levels and suppress appetite, which may aid weight loss. In nature, THCV is found in African landrace sativas known for producing an energetic high. Taking delta-8-THC with THCV could emulate that effect. For more on THCV’s potential weight-loss properties, read our article: “Can THCV really curb the munchies?”

Durban Poison in a bottle? Recreate your favorite African landrace sativa by mixing Rare Cannabinoid Company’s delta-8-THC with their pure 500mg THCV oil tincture or 1:1 THCV CBD blend. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

Meanwhile, CBC and THC have both been found to increase levels of the “bliss” chemical in the brain called anandamide and are therefore theorized to work similarly to anti-depressants. Combine CBC with delta-8-THC for a higher chance of mood enhancement.

A mix of CBG with delta-8-THC could be of interest to those battling health conditions, as CBG has been researched for use with cancers (colorectal cancer, breast cancer, melanoma), Huntington’s and Parkinson’s diseases, multiple sclerosis (MS), and other ailments. Delta-8-THC also reduced cancerous tumors in experiments on mice and may improve cognitive function. It’s been found to raise levels of acetylcholine or Ach which could theoretically support memory retention as the decline of Ach is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

To further support a sense of calm and balance and increase the entourage effect, delta-8-THC can also be taken with Rare Cannabinoid Company’s full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Hawaii’s mineral-rich red dirt and tropical climate create a uniquely rich full spectrum oil. Or for an extra high strength boost, try the brand’s 3000mg CBD oil.

Check the lab reports

In this new frontier of cannabinoids, how do you know what you’re really getting?

“Please check that any product you buy has a third-party lab report. Then, look at the lab report to make sure you understand it,” said Dalgamouni.

“We found that another brand was selling oils labelled as THCV but their lab report said the product contained delta-8-THC without a single trace of THCV. A lot of other brands say their products are CBN or THCV when they’re actually full spectrum CBD oils with just trace amounts of CBN or THCV,” he said.

Mix and match cannabinoids – delta-8-THC, THCV, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, and Rare Hawaiian CBD – to create your own customized blend for energy, sleep, or health needs with Rare Cannabinoid Company’s tinctures. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

Lab reports should normally show how many milligrams of CBD or rare cannabinoid are contained in one milliliter of oil. This is the important number to look at as that shows the potency of the product. Multiply that by the size of the bottle to check that you’re getting what you think you are. These are natural products and will always vary slightly from the label, but alarm bells should go off if they vary greatly, don’t contain the stated cannabinoid, or contain more than the legal limit of delta-9-THC, which is 0.3% for products sold outside of dispensaries. If the product says it contains zero THC that means that delta-9-THC should be below lab-detectable levels on the provided lab test results.

What are CGMPs?

It’s also important to know where your THC, CBD and other cannabinoid products are being produced. After all, you wouldn’t take a Tylenol made on someone’s backroom burner, would you?

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s delta-8-THC and the rest of its product line are made in a CGMP facility. CGMP refers to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations enforced by the FDA. This covers everything from oversight of raw materials, management systems, reliable testing laboratories, to inspections. All pharmaceutical drugs must be manufactured in CGMP facilities.

According to the FDA: “This formal system of controls at a pharmaceutical company helps to prevent instances of contamination, mix-ups, deviations, failures, and errors. This assures that drug products meet their quality standards.”

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Dalgamouni said that although, “hemp and cannabis products do not have to be made in CGMP facilities, we believe that anything you’re consuming for your health should have that level of precision and quality assurance.”

To learn more about Rare Cannabinoid Company and its sister brand Hawaiian Choice, a luxury CBD line that incorporates organic and wild-gathered Hawaiian fruits, essential oils, and honey into its products, please see our article: “Looking for THCV, CBN, CBG or CBC? Rare Cannabinoid Company has you covered.”

