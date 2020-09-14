CBDStrains & products Looking for THCV, CBN, CBG, or CBC? Rare Cannabinoid Company has you covered Presented By Rare Cannabinoid Company September 14, 2020 Share Twitter Facebook Share Print Photo courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

CBD has become popular as a non-psychoactive alternative to cannabis with THC, but it’s really more of a team player. Hemp and cannabis are made up of hundreds of “rare” or “minor” cannabinoids like CBN, THCV, CBG, and CBC, which are just as important to the plant’s wellness-promoting properties. Each one is believed to offer a different targeted effect and can easily enhance your wellness routine, whether you’re looking for relaxation, energy, resilience, or a calm mind. Previously impossible to purchase on their own, pioneering brand Rare Cannabinoid Company is making them available to the public—and at reasonable prices!

Research into potential benefits of rare cannabinoids for specific medical and physical ailments is ongoing—read on for a full breakdown of each cannabinoid and what it’s being studied for!

Rare Cannabinoid Company is making it as easy as possible to explore these other beneficial plant compounds, either alone as single extracts or blended with CBD from “rare” Hawaiian hemp organically grown in mineral-rich red dirt. Rare Cannabinoid Company grew from popular CBD oil brand Hawaiian Choice as an opportunity to fully experience these rare cannabinoids.

“We were hearing from a lot of people that were wondering about different opportunities to try them,” says Jennifer Carlile, Creative Director at both Hawaiian Choice and Rare Cannabinoid Company. “We realized that no one was offering pure rare cannabinoid tinctures and decided to be the first.”

Drawing on their experience from Hawaiian Choice, the team at Rare Cannabinoid Company developed a highly customizable line of products. They offer rare cannabinoids in two forms: as ready-made, full-spectrum oil blends, and also as pure, single extracts. With clear labeling, spray caps for sublingual dosing, and third-party lab reports, it’s easier than ever to see if rare cannabinoids make a difference in your wellness routine.

The blends combine 250mg of a rare cannabinoid with 250mg full spectrum Hawaiian CBD. These are designed for people who want a one-and-done daily hemp supplement with the added benefits of high levels of CBN, CBG, CBC, or THCV.

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers flavorless 500mg isolates of each of the rare cannabinoids in organic MCT coconut oil. These products are designed to bring out more of your CBD or THC tincture’s potential. (Or you can purchase the company’s 500mg full spectrum CBD oil to mix them with!) They are mostly used by cannabis connoisseurs and medical marijuana patients whose doctors have advised specific minor cannabinoids for particular physical and mental health conditions.

“These products are definitely appealing to people who want to be a bit more sophisticated in their understanding of cannabinoids,” says Hawaiian Choice and Rare Cannabinoid Company CEO Jared Dalgamouni. “This came from an idea of being able to mix and match your own oils—and we thought, OK, this is how we’re going to facilitate that.”

With both full-spectrum hemp blends and isolated minor cannabinoids, Rare Cannabinoid Company hopes to make it easier for people to fine-tune their ideal combination.

Mix and match for targeted wellness

The combined effects of both major and minor cannabinoids—along with other compounds like terpenes, which give plants distinct tastes and smells—can contribute to cannabis’s effect on the body and mind. While each cannabinoid may affect the body in specific ways, the interaction between the cannabinoids really makes them shine. This is called the “entourage effect,” and by adjusting the blend of a tincture, you can coax out the best of what you need from CBD or THC, whether you want daytime focus or evening relaxation.

CBN (cannabinol) is one of Rare Cannabinoid Company’s most popular offerings. While research is still limited on CBN and similar cannabinoids, it has a reputation for being a great sleep aid to those fighting insomnia. Cannabis research firm Steep Hill even compared it to diazepam. Studies suggest that CBN may provide relief for muscle pain and inflammation in animals.

“We’ve had people telling us that our CBN is especially helpful for sleep, rest, and relaxation,” says Carlile, “especially if they’re buying the single extract to amplify a full spectrum CBD or THC oil.”

THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin)—not to be confused with psychoactive THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)—goes in a different direction, showing promise for sharpening the mind and suppressing appetite. Emerging animal research shows promising results for THCV’s effects on mental wellness—including antipsychotic effects in rats and neuroprotective effects in mice. In at least one study, participants with type 2 diabetes that used THCV reported improved blood sugar regulation. It also shows promise in stimulating bone growth.

“It’s basically the clearheaded or energetic element that you get from cannabis,” says Dalgamouni.

Cannabis flower strains such as Doug’s Varin contain higher amounts of THCV along with psychoactive THC, but Rare Cannabinoid Company is the only company we could find that offers pure THCV as a tincture. In fact, it’s the first pure THCV product we’ve seen for sale online.

CBG (cannabigerol) is being studied for its antibacterial properties, and even shows promise for fighting the superbug MRSA, and it may have a positive effect on irritable bowel syndrome. In one study, there was evidence that it even fought cancer cells in mice. We’re learning more about CBC (cannabichromene) every day, too—it shows some potential in promoting brain health, mental wellness, and healthy skin. CBC may also be a powerful cancer fighter–the reason might be its interaction with the body’s natural endocannabinoid, anandamide.

None of these minor cannabinoids are intoxicating, but if you live in a state with recreational cannabis, they can enhance the effects of THC as well as CBD. And if you don’t want to worry about making your own blend, Rare Cannabinoid Company has you covered with its one-to-one blends of full-spectrum CBD oil and your rare cannabinoid of choice for an effortless entourage effect.

Rare cannabinoids and rare Hawaiian hemp

Hawaiian Choice is Hawaii’s most popular CBD brand, sold in more than 150 luxury retailers from New York to Japan, including Four Seasons Resort Maui, Grand Hyatt Kauai and Daimaru Shinsaibashi, a world-class department store in Osaka. There’s a reason for its popularity: its CBD is extracted from hemp that can only be grown in paradise. Grown on an organic farm on Kauai, powered by solar, the hemp is cultivated in red dirt, showered by the tropical rain.

“It’s like if you distill Hawaii into a hemp plant,” says Dalgamouni.

The CBD used in Rare Cannabinoid Company’s full spectrum blends and CBD only oil come from the same organic Kauai farm. Certified organic food grade essential oils of Italian lemon and wild orange add a hint of sweet citrus to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s full spectrum offerings. (Rare cannabinoid single extracts are naturally unflavored for seamless blending.)

While each tincture feels like a walk on a golden beach, the oils are far more affordable than an island vacation. Rare Cannabinoid Company’s tinctures start at just $49.

