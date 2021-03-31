Strains & products Meet PAX® Era Life™, the newest addition to the Era™ vape family Presented By PAX March 31, 2021 Courtesy of PAX

PAX has something cool available just in time for you to get stocked for 420 celebrations. Meet Era Life, the newest addition to the PAX Era family of award-winning cannabis vape devices.

There’s a lot to like about Era Life. It packs the portability we love from the brand, coming in at the most compact design yet. And for the on-the-move cannabis consumer, it’s hard to beat the Era Life device’s combination of ease of use, full flavor, temp control, and high-performing battery life. Because Era Life works with any PAX Era pod, you have lots of options to choose from when it comes to curated, high-purity cannabis by one of PAX’s carefully selected producing partners.

We got to know the fun, new addition to the PAX Era fam, decked out in four new colors—Onyx, Grass, Blaze, and Indigo—to tell you what’s up with Era Life, available now for $35.

Keeping things simple

Era Life is the kind of no fuss companion you won’t want to leave home without. It uses Instant On, so it’s ready to go whenever you are, and the features you need are baked in, so there’s no need for a connected app to experience everything the Era Life has to offer. All you have to do is pop in a pod and you’re ready to go. And with the Era™ device’s Pop & Click temperature technology, changes between flavor and vapor are as easy as a click of the pod.

Let’s talk temperature

Temperature control can make or break a vape product. But special attention to the details that matter means Era Life has a temp system that delivers where it counts. Get this—temperature control tech checks the temperature 125 times per second. That means you can expect a consistent temperature that delivers a full, never-burnt flavor throughout the life of the pod. Plus, Era Life is designed with laser cut sidings to create a smooth airflow for better hits. Whether you’re all about low temp for more flavor or cranking up the heat for more vapor, the Era Life device has got you covered.

A compact design that delivers

At a full 10mm shorter than the rest of the PAX® Era™ devices, Era Life™ is oh-so compact and still packs a battery with a punch. You can expect more than 150 puffs per charge with the Era Life device’s extended battery life, and the easy-to-read LED low battery indicator gives you the heads up so you’re never without juice. And you can feel confident that PAX has your back in the safety department—Era Life has passed rigorous testing to become UL-certified, meeting the leading national safety standards.

New colors, so sleek

PAX provides four different color options for the vibrant new palette of Era Life, and we are digging this spread. The bright, new colors are stylish and modern and fit nicely within the luxe visual aesthetic we love from PAX® Era™. Era Life delivers on portability, fitting discreetly in the palm of your hand or your smallest pocket to take on-the-go, and without sacrificing hand feel.

Real care for quality

PAX® has been creating durable devices consumers can trust for more than a decade. Each step of the way, from innovative design to high-purity material selection to rigorous manufacturing processes and craftsmanship, PAX makes its choices count to create products that last. When you buy from PAX, you’re backed by a 1-year limited warranty (one the brand is quick to flex that millions of customers have never had to use).

You can find Era Life™ available for purchase by those 21 and over on pax.com and at licensed retailers in legal states where PAX products are sold.

