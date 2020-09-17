Strains & products New Dart-X provides next-level vaping experience Presented By CCELL September 17, 2020 Share Twitter Facebook Share Print Image courtesy of CCELL.

Surely, we needn’t convince you on the appeal of vaping. You already know that the smokeless consumption method seamlessly transforms oil into vapor, releasing all the prized cannabinoids and terpenes you’re after while foregoing any harsh smoke or harmful byproducts.

Undoubtedly, you’re sold on a compact size that can easily be tucked into your purse or pocket, ready to go at a moment’s notice. And with a less potent aroma, vaping provides the utmost in discreet intake. But not all vapes are created equally, and with such a crowded market, it’s highly important to educate yourself on all of your options. If you’re after the best of the best, it makes all the difference knowing someone harnessed the most advanced technology, paired it with the most sophisticated design, and perhaps achieved the best experience that vaping has to offer.

Taking what’s great and making it greater

We can think of a few products that tick all the boxes like the new Dart-X. It’s the latest creation from the global innovators at CCELL, so you know you count on their patented ceramic heating element. Replacing traditional wick-based coils, CCELL’s revolutionary porous ceramic components heat and vape oils efficiently and evenly, releasing purer flavors and higher potency, no matter the viscosity.

Dart-X retains everything its diehard fan base loves about the original model—a low-profile design, a non slip rubber grip, a high-performance battery and magnetic pods that snap into place. (The snapping is sooo slick, btw.) Like the original, Dart-X is also inhale-activated—just pick up the device, turn it on and breathe in. Inhale-activation allows for ease of use so you can perfectly tailor each draw to your exact needs for pitch-perfect dosing.

Image courtesy of CCELL

The best temp for your hemp

Launching this next generation Dart into the tippy top tier of vapes is the ability to switch the device between three different temperature settings with the push of a button. This is a feature you may have seen on clunky 510-thread batts, or much larger and more expensive devices. It’s awesome to see it on the sleek Dart-X, it works great, and changing the temp setting is easy–simply hold the button for two seconds (instead of rapidly clicking a button 5 times like other vapes).

Different oils call for different temperatures, depending on viscosity and your desired effect. For example, too high of a setting for certain extracts scorches them, boiling away beneficial vital compounds, while too low of a temperature can prevent your body from absorbing the full range of available cannabinoids and terpenes.

Allowing you to take the reins on temperature, Dart-X empowers you to find your sweet spot for the best tasting hit while preserving the integrity of the concentrate. “Our engineers designed this for the pickiest of the vape connoisseurs,” says a spokesperson for CCELL. “Dart-X is the ultimate merging of power and function. We’re incredibly proud of it.”

Image courtesy of CCELL.

But wait… there’s more!

And if all that wasn’t enough, Dart-X got a head-to-toe remodel—the even more streamlined (and sexy!) design now comes in three colors: dark purple, teal, and white. These can mix and match with any Dart pod, so pick your fave and express yourself a little more aptly with the only vape pen you may ever need.

The updated Dart-X has a couple little surprises in store for you, too. A child-resistant, locking feature offers peace of mind, no matter where the device lands. A gentle shakity-shake awakens LEDs, revealing battery life in an instant. Best of all—first gen Dart pods will still fit, so no need to sweat if you’ve got a stash of pods on-hand.

From first time vapers, ready to dip a toe into vaping, to the aficionados keeping up to speed on the rapidly advancing world of vape technology, Dart-X is a win on form, function, and above all, taste.

