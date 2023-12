Piff Haze—Ithaca Organics + Piff Coast Farms, NY, fall 2023

You can’t go to New York without sampling some Piff. This Piff Haze outdoor flower from Ithaca Organics has a rich, sweet, durban-like terpinolene note heavily blended and spiced with beta-caryophyllene, plus something else truly unique. The small, airy nugs were a classic old-school haze. It tasted like it smelled, only thinner, with an instant rocketing and electric sativa effect. Piff was getting New Yorkers zooted, even before Sour Diesel. Ithaca Organics collaborated with keepers of the Piff Coast Farms—who gave Ithaca a more agronomized piff that would finish in a more optimal amount of time.

