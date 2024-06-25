Pineapple Express CBD—The Green Nursery

93 points out of 100
Price: $17 /eighth (current sale price)
It ain’t the Pineapple Express that will put Gary Cole on your tail, but this sativa-dominant CBD strain is epic in its own right.
Hats off to Oregon’s Green Nursery—who grow all of their flower outdoors, under the sun—for turning out some of the most impeccably-cured CBD bud I’ve ever tried. The Pineapple Express proved particularly sticky and resinous, with just the right amount of moisture in the chewy nugs.
Pineapple Express’ glorious signature aroma explodes out of the bag: potent notes of pine and citrus, with a tad of candy sweetness in the mix, too. I felt the strain’s more sativa-y effects hit first—a gentle cerebral buzz and energy boost. Soon, however, it shifted into a sweet body high that eased a good deal of tension in my joints and calmed my mind. Truth be told, the Pineapple Express (12% CBD) left me a tad spacier than I expected for thirty minutes or so. It’s a great choice for a mellow hike, a weekend hang with friends or day-time 4/20 festivities for those who prefer to stay light on the THC.
Note: Since The Green Nursery’s products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can buy them online and have them shipped to your home.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.