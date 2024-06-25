Pineapple Express CBD—The Green Nursery

93 points out of 100

Price: $17 /eighth (current sale price)

It ain’t the Pineapple Express that will put Gary Cole on your tail, but this sativa-dominant CBD strain is epic in its own right.

Hats off to Oregon’s Green Nursery—who grow all of their flower outdoors, under the sun—for turning out some of the most impeccably-cured CBD bud I’ve ever tried. The Pineapple Express proved particularly sticky and resinous, with just the right amount of moisture in the chewy nugs.

Pineapple Express’ glorious signature aroma explodes out of the bag: potent notes of pine and citrus, with a tad of candy sweetness in the mix, too. I felt the strain’s more sativa-y effects hit first—a gentle cerebral buzz and energy boost. Soon, however, it shifted into a sweet body high that eased a good deal of tension in my joints and calmed my mind. Truth be told, the Pineapple Express (12% CBD) left me a tad spacier than I expected for thirty minutes or so. It’s a great choice for a mellow hike, a weekend hang with friends or day-time 4/20 festivities for those who prefer to stay light on the THC.

Note: Since The Green Nursery’s products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can buy them online and have them shipped to your home.