Point Break—Nez Craft Cannabis, Illinois, 2024

84 points out of 100

Price: $70 /eighth

From the first glance, I knew I needed to try this Point Break by Nez Craft Cannabis. I noticed the fuzzy nugs covered in white trichomes and beautiful green and purples running through the flower. Point Break is the fun cross of Tropicana Cookies x Trophy Wife; with nugs this frosty, I knew I couldn’t resist.

After the first exhale, I quickly tasted flavors of forest trees with some diesel, too. I barely coughed during this smoke. Within 15 minutes, I could feel the flower’s chill-inducing effects, and the tension in my body started to ease. I felt that cozy headband effect as I soon started to fade into the couch. Point Break offers a good experience when you are in the mood for tension relief.