Point Break
Point Break effects are mostly calming.
Point Break potency is higher THC than average.
Point break is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Point Break. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Point Break sensations
Point Break helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
