Big cannabis flavor chasers should hit the weed shop for a trending star of dispensaries this January. All across the US, the three-year-old hype strain Rainbow Sherbert #11 (RS-11) is surging onto hundreds more menus.

Available as top-shelf flower, bargain ounces, dabs, vapes and even tinctures, RS-11 delivers big, tropical Kerns nectar juice flavors and versatile fun effects. RS-11 has gotten so big it’s become our Leafly HighLight strain for January 2025.

Reviewers say RS-11 gives off notes of apricot, peach, and citrus. It makes them focused, giggly, and relaxed—which sounds pretty perfect for gaming or hobby time.

A sibling to Zoap, RS-11 is ranked No. 30 in traffic on Leafly Strains. It’s now a top 300 strain nationally in stores, with hundreds of stores adding it this year.

Leafly reviewers give RS-11 a 4.4 out of 5 after 140 ratings, and 6,966 have bookmarked it as a favorite.

About a fifth of Leafly reviewers say RS-11 helps calm them, treat pain, or lift their blues.

RS-11’s parents include this cross of OG Kush and Z dubbed “Pink Guava” after the juice of the same name. Oakland, CA breeder DEO Farms crossed his Pink Guava to a Sunset Sherbert, and all those flavors can be found in the offspring.

Leafly “reviewers rave: “The candy guava sour citrus flavor profile is one of the best for flavor I’ve had in 30 years puffin bud.”

“The RS11 strain really does taste like Rainbow Sherbet.” Leafly reviewer

RS-11 has versatile effects that lie near the center between calming and energetic. If you’re getting creative, RS11 might quiet your inner critic.

A “reviewer writes: “If you create art, try this strain. Mentally energetic but without any tension or anxiety. RS11 has a place in art heaven.”

Where is the best RS-11 in the US?

Growers and extractors have blanketed the US in RS-11 flower, vapes, dabs, and even edibles. Over 1,600 stores in the country with menus on Leafly sell the cultivar.

In Los Angeles, go for the Mountain Man Melts Tropical RS-11 live rosin. Or the Friendly Brand RS-11 tincture, or Cold Fire’s cartridge.

Manhattan, New York’s nascent market has Electraleaf flower that runs $18 per gram.

By contrast, Portland, OR grams of RS-11 flower have hit just $3, while rosin is $23 per gram.

In Seattle, WA, your best bet is the Torus pre-roll, Mama J’s rosin, or Freddy’s Fuego flower.

Phoenix, AZ is for stoners—with RS-11 live rosin by 22Red, and RS-11 flower by Connected.

Detroiters in Michigan have 74 RS-11 options nearby, including live rosin all-in-ones for $40.

Where to buy RS-11 seeds

Tea Time—bred and grown by Wizard Trees. (Courtesy Wizard Trees)

Deo Farms made RS-11 by crossing the OZ Kush project “Pink Guava” with a Sunset Sherbert. That led to the strain Zoap. The LA brand Wizard Trees took on two siblings to Zoap, the Rainbow Sherbert child numbers 11 and 54; hence RS-11 and RS-54.

Wizard Trees is heavily working this line, with a slew of RS-11 crosses like 11:11, which is RS-11 crossed back to itself to try and improve it.

Meanwhile, Barney’s Farm and DOJA Exclusive have released RS11x Banana OG.

Unofficial RS-11 seeds abound from seed-makers and seed banks worldwide, but their quality or authenticity will vary widely.

What awards has RS-11 won?

Magic Marker is RS11 x Permanent Marker. (David Downs/Leafly)

RS-11 has a lot of winners in her from the OG Kush, Z, and Sherbert parentage. RS-11 is a Leafly Strain of the Year runner-up in 2023. Her niece, Zoap, is a Budtender’s Choice strain of 2024 across the US. An RS-11 cross Magic Marker took the strongest strain in the Zalympix contest in Michigan in 2024.

What terpenes are in RS-11?

Weed’s smell comes from flavor molecules including terpenes. If you average out the lab tests of flowers labeled ‘RS-11’ they test relatively high in caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. These terpenes and other lesser ones as well as other flavor molecules combine to give RS-11 its loud, tree fruit juice, citrus, and fuel nose.

Other highlights this January

If you can’t find RS-11 near you, look for strains in the wheelhouse—including:

Zoap

Zoap. Indica hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

The niece to RS-11. Zoap comes from crossing two RS plants and selecting an offspring that has a distinctly detergent or ‘soapy’ terp.

RS-54

Wizard Trees-grown RS54 bred by Deo Farms. Hybrid indica. (David Downs/Leafly)

Wizard Trees has also popularized this similar sister to RS-11. When you need a rainbow inside your skull, RS-54 offers similar results.

Rainbow Belts

Archive Seeds Rainbow Belts, grown by LA Family Farms, via Greenwolf Zalympix 2021. (David Downs/Leafly)

Archive Seeds took the tropical candy taffy grandparent of RS-11, known as The Original Z, and improved on it immensely to create the Rainbow Belts line.

OK, that’s your Leafly Highlight for January 2025. Good luck with your fitness goals and New Year’s resolutions. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is ever out of reach, but you can enjoy the heck out of the journey with RS-11.