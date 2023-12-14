Sour Orange Diesel Kush—Nanticoke, NY, fall 2023

80 points out of 100

Price: $55/eighth

We got actual notes of sour, orange, diesel, and kush from this 2023 sungrown light-dep strain in New York’s nascent legal market. The green nugs proved to be medium-density of varying sizes—and we got the sense that they had been a tad overdried. The Sour Orange Diesel Kush ground up nice and fragrant, but we wanted the taste to be more full-bodied and terpy.

However, the hybrid effects did deliver, and put a zest in our step as we explored Washington Square Park and more of Manhattan. I don’t think a newby New York tourist would be mad about this pick from Union Square Travel Agency. But it won’t wow a connoisseur either.