Stay stress-free this holiday season with Delta-8 oil-infused goods
December 4, 2020

Holidays are an amazing time of the year. The gifts, the decorations, the family, and friends; they’re all things that give us something to look forward to year after year. But amidst the hustle and bustle of the season, it can also be overwhelming and stress can start to build up. Some stout eggnog used to do the trick, but now, in the glorious, weed-legal present, there are some new options to help you relax and breeze through the holidays in high spirits.

3Chi has a collection of smartly dosed products, including vape carts, gummies and sauces, all of which use its 100% hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil.

Delta 8 THC is a minor cannabinoid found in hemp and its extracts. Unlike more famous cannabinoids like CBD and Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC is known for properties that are uplifting and calming, and without the negative side effects like anxiety, paranoia, and laziness, which are sometimes associated with Delta 9 THC.

This season, skip the weird gifts and instead spread waves of euphoria to your circle of cannabis-loving friends with these 5 products:

Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge

Finding a vape cartridge that ticks all the boxes—smell, taste, stamina, ease of use—is a test in patience. 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC vape cart has all that and more. Each glass vessel (there are two sizes, .5 ml, and 1 ml) is filled with 95% Δ8THC oil that’s derived from federally legal hemp. The ceramic core and mouthpiece are what give this cart its superior taste and performance, and with 30 strains to choose from, there’s one for even the pickiest cannabis user on your holiday list. All of these carts work with the CCELL Palm Vape Battery Kit, which is sold separately.

Delta 8 THC Gummies

These 25mg Delta 8 THC gummies are nice and potent, and users report feeling uplifted and motivated, as well as an overall calm sensation in the body. Sounds pretty great, right? Delta 8 THC Gummies are sold in packages of eight (200mg total Delta 8 THC) as well as 16 (400mg total Delta 8 THC) and are a discreet way to help unwind.

Comfortably Numb – Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge

Each one of these Comfortably Numb vape cartridges has 1,000mg total extract with 400mg Delta-8 THC, 400mg CBN, 100mg CBC, 20mg CBD, and 80mg terpenes. It’s an impressively pure and concentrated product, so it goes without saying that Δ8THC is intense. As always, start small and don’t inhale for longer than three seconds, especially if you’re new to this type of concentrate. There’s nothing worse than greening out and missing a virtual gathering.

Delta 8 THC Sauces

3Chi’s newly launched 1g Delta 8 THC Sauces are the most potent of their kind on the market. While it has small traces of CBN, CBC, and 5% strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes, it has around 900mg (90%) of hemp-derived ∆8THC, so it’s real smooth and real pure. Like all of the aforementioned Delta 8 goods, the sauces can feel harsh on the throat, especially for those who aren’t used to them.

Comfortably Numb – Delta 8 THC:CBN Gummies

If you’re after a body high that leaves you feeling as gooey as a serving of your Aunt’s famous toffee pudding, the powerful 1:1 blend of Delta 8 THC and CBN in these Comfortably Numb gummies is a must-try. Each gummy has 25mg of Delta 8 THC and CBN as well as a bit of CBD. The gummies, which have the hemp flavor removed, come in packs of eight (200mg total) or 16 (400mg total) and can be taken as halves or whole, depending on your desired dose.

