Let’s watch First Cut Farms turn loose dry sift into tight little temple balls using the old-world method made famous by Frenchy Cannoli. The whole process is built around heat and pressure and a real feel for resin. It starts with a glass bottle filled with boiling water and a pile of golden dry sift tucked between two turkey bags like a warm squish sandwich.

The hashmaker starts to roll the bottle over the bundle slowly and evenly, like he’s ironing it flat. The heat and weight work together to melt the trichome heads, binding the powder into a pliable sheet of hash. The more you roll, the deeper the transformation. The sheet goes from crumbly blonde to dark glossy brown as the oils activate.

Then it’s flipped and rolled and flipped again until the texture is just right—soft and shiny and warm to the touch.

Now comes the Frenchy part

The hash is spun into a spiral shape called a cannoli—a technique Frenchy Cannoli developed to create internal structure and density. From there, it’s pressed and shaped into a tight ball that seals itself with a resin shell, locking in freshness and setting the stage for the next phase.

The cure

The temple ball is wrapped in plastic and tucked away for three months or more. Some let it go a full year, as the resin inside starts to off-gas and morph. The cannabinoids and terpenes shift and recombine, creating whole new smells and flavors—including one rare compound called hashesene that only shows up in old-school hash.

What you get is a burn that’s smooth and flavorful, with smoke that dances between spicy, earthy, and sweet. It’s a process that takes patience, skill, and trust in the plant. But when done right, the results are timeless.

Temple ball hash is more than concentrate—it’s craft cannabis history in your hand.