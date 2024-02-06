Travis Barker launches weed brand Barker Canna Co. 

Travis Barker is launching a cannabis brand called Barker Canna Co. The prodigal Blink-182 drummer and millennial music legend’s weed line will focus on the creative and wellness benefits that cannabis offers.

Barker Canna Co. will be on shelves exclusively at The Syndicate dispensaries in California beginning Feb 6. The brand aims to enter additional legal states throughout 2024 (to be announced). Barker Canna Co.’s initial offerings will feature three types of weed: mini pre-rolls called “Barkies” infused with THCA diamonds, vegan gummies made with real fruit, and full and half-gram vaporizers.

Barker has been a significant cannabis consumer in the limelight and culture since Blink-182 exploded in popularity nearly 30 years ago, sharing in a 2021 Men’s Health interview that he used to smoke 20 Backwoods a day. But in 2008, Barker survived a plane crash that nearly took his life. His path to recovery from this traumatic event led Barker to discover the healing powers of cannabis.

Today, I use cannabis as a tool for physical recovery, mental well-being, and sparking creativity. Travis Barker, Blink-182, Barker Canna Co.

(Courtesy Barker Canna Co.)

“My journey with cannabis started when I was really young, long before Blink-182,” says Travis Barker in an exclusive Leafly interview. “Initially, it was about having a good time, but over the decades my relationship with cannabis has evolved to be much more functional. Today, I use cannabis as a tool for physical recovery, mental well-being, and sparking creativity.”

The drummer now focuses on using weed for wellness, as his star has reached a new echelon of international stardom on the heels of his marriage with Kourtney Kardashian in 2022. Blink-182’s latest album, One More Time, and its accompanying international tour continues into the summer of 2024.

“This evolution inspired the creation of Barker Canna Co.,” says Barker. “I’ve helped develop some of my favorite products that will hopefully enhance your cannabis experience with a focus on balance, creativity, and positive vibes.”

Barker says that normalizing cannabis across the world is “absolutely,” part of his mission. “It’s frustrating living in California where cannabis has genuinely been embraced, and then looking at other states that treat cannabis as if it’s a hardcore drug. Everyone’s relationship with cannabis is different. But when used responsibly, cannabis can unlock hidden creative potential; it can help you recover after pushing your body to the limit; more importantly, it can help with your overall mental well-being.”

The flower found in the mini Barkies pre-rolls is grown indoors. The co-founder of Barker Canna Co., Ash Patel, says that people can look forward to limited-batch drops down the line. “We rely on different cultivars for our Mini Barkies PreRolls and our Live Rosin Vapes,” says Patel. “For now, the live rosin products that rely on specific strains, like Grapes N’ Cream or Purple Banana, will be seasonal but there will for sure be some cool limited-batch collaborations in the future.”

The inaugural pre-roll flavor profiles that you can expect to find include sativa-dominant options in Lime Sorbet, Grape Ape Grapefruit, Watermelon Kush, and Northern Lights; hybrid in Rainbow Popsicle OG, Bubble Gum, Tropical Punch, and Cereal Milk; and indica in Strawberry Lemonade, Pineapple OG Kush, Blackberry Diesel, and Pina Colada.

(Courtesy Barker Canna Co)

Keeping health at the forefront, Barker Canna Co.’s gummies are vegan, all-natural, sugar-free, and gluten-free. Barker has been a vegetarian since a teenager, and a vegan to optimize healing from the 2008 plane crash—every Barker Canna Co. product is vegan, cruelty-free, and made with all-natural ingredients.

The edibles use only top-shelf, full-spectrum liquid cannabis diamonds infused with terpenes. Barker Canna Co. relies on thoughtful ingredients like real fruit extracts and plant-based gelatin alternatives. Each flavor boasts unique supplement blends packed with benefits that include vitamins, ginseng root, coenzyme Q10, ginkgo biloba, magnesium glycinate, and even lion’s mane mushrooms.

Barker says cannabis helps him recover from tours with back-to-back shows, “100%. Sure, touring is a lot of fun, but it can take it out of you quickly, both mentally and physically. I rely on my Blue Raspberry Sleep Gummies infused with CBN the most because after a strenuous show, they allow me to relax and unwind, but more importantly, they will enable me to fall asleep so I’m recovered and ready for the next day.”

The brand’s one-gram cannabis oil and half-gram live rosin vaporizers will also drop to coincide with the launch. The vapes contain small batches of premium live rosin in the half-gram and premium cannabis oil in the full-gram. Each pen uses state-of-the-art CCELL® heating technology with a unique ceramic atomizer. Initial vape flavors will include a namesake Barker OG, Papaya Punch, Grapes & Cream, White Runtz, Lemon Berry, Strawberry Donutz, and more.

(Courtesy Barker Canna Co)

“Given my appreciation for cannabis, the launch of Barker Canna Co. was a natural next step,” Barker says in a press release. “I’m thrilled to offer cannabis enthusiasts a range of products that embody both my commitment to clean, quality cannabis goods and my appreciation for cannabis culture. I’m confident that the products will spark inspiration and self-expression through your cannabis journey. I look forward to sharing the unique benefits of Barker Canna Co and hope this collection not only elevates your cannabis experience but also empowers your creative spirit like it does for me.”

The brand’s launch in California indicates just how far the industry has come in Barker’s home state. “We’ve got to represent the home state,” says Patel. “California is just the beginning. We’re starting with The Syndicate dispensaries here, which I’m a big fan of, but we plan to expand to other legalized states this year. Stay tuned.”