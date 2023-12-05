Where to buy Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker?

The race is on—Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker has become a searing hot commodity. Supplies will not last. How do you get your mitts on it?

First off, Seed Junky Genetics grows Permanent Marker and its crosses for the legal markets in California, Michigan, and New Mexico—so start there. In California, Seed Junky is in 400 stores through Kiva distribution. Also look for drops from Doja Pak in California dispensaries and at Dojadirect.com.

We’ve seen the strain grown in California, by CAM, LA Family Farms, Seed Junky Genetics, Connected, UpNorth, Doja Pak, Jelly Wizard, West Coast Cure, and Binske.

And in Washington, by Freddy’s Fuego, and Torus, Skord, and House of Cultivar.

The Permanent Marker cross Red Eye. (David Downs/Leafly)

Elsewhere in the country, there’s Preferred Gardens in Florida, Uplifted in Michigan, Resin Ranchers in Oregon, Tru Infusion in Arizona, Urban Wellness in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Grower’s Circle and Shango in Nevada. (Who did we miss? Comment below!)

Nearly 600 stores nationwide sell Permanent Marker now, and that’s not counting similar strains or new crosses. Oregon boasts 220 options for the strain, while Seattle has 118, Michigan has 84, Phoenix has 37, Albuquerque has 23, and Las Vegas has 17. Even medical Tulsa, OK has Permanent Marker eight ways.

Look out for some high-end Permanent Marker hash as well. Marc Hammond of Kalya, CA just washed some that blew his mind. Arcata Fire has some dabs on tap, and check the carts from Cold Fire.

In Michigan, check out the award-winning Zoot Rollz with Pressure Pack flower for rosin joints.

“Selecting the right rosin and flower combo is the most important step for a smooth and flavorful smoking experience,” Zoot Rollz told Leafly. “Permanent Marker has a very unique combination of flavors and effects. The aroma is sweet and funky with hints of candy and floral undertones.”

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Want to buy seeds? Shop direct from Seed Junky Genetics. We’re also seeing crosses from Tiki Madman and others.

Search for the Permanent Marker strain for sale near you at this link. Download the Leafly app to stay tapped into the best tree in your vicinity.