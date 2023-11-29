9 runner-up strains to Leafly Strain of the Year 2023

These nine strains ran in the front of the pack for Leafly Strain of the Year 2023. They’re all tasty and a must-buy, so add them to your cart now. Above, Devil Driver by CAM. (David Downs/Leafly)

The Grammy Awards have Record of the Year. Time Magazine has Person of the Year. And Merriam-Webster even does Word of the Year. You know what’s way cooler? Leafly Strain of the Year, and it arrives Tuesday, Dec. 5.

So, let’s wet your bong with nine badass strains that ran in the front of the pack to become Leafly Strain of the Year 2023. We repeat: the strains below are NOT Leafly Strain of the Year 2023—but they performed admirably and they deserve plenty of shine of their own.

Here are some all-star strains that did numbers this year—find and shop them on Leafly and take a fat rip of transcendence.

9th runner-up—Grape Cream Cake

Hundreds upon hundreds of dispensaries served up fresh Grape Cream Cake in 2023, making Leafly take notice, and add it to the short list of potential winners this year. Bred by Bloom Seed Co from Cannarado’s Grape Pie x Wedding Crasher, it should emit grape, cream, and cake smells and tastes, and elicit an indica hybrid effect. Colorado ate it up, and so did hash-makers—they’re always on the lookout for strains that squish well and release gobs of sticky rosin. All of these attributes proved fashionable and delightful in 2023. Congrats Bloom Seed Co on another flower in your crown—keep an eye out for more ooey-gooey goodness from Bloom Seed Co in 2024. We love their new Candy Fumez.

8th runner-up—GastroPop

GastroPop. (Courtesy Sonoma Hills Farm)

Breeder Compound Genetics had a solid year with one of their royalty strains GastroPop—a cross of Apples & Bananas x Grape Gas. It’s purple with grape, fuel, and fizzy soda flavors that hits hybrid and can potentially help manage pain, depression, or stress. Also you will eat your entire fridge. Bred during the Chris Lynch era at Compound, Grape Gas itself has the winners Grape Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato in it. Apples & Bananas keeps winning with the potent parents Blue Power x Gelatti. Over the last year, we saw GastroPop start appear on hundreds of dispensary menus nationwide, and generate significant buzz—two key attributes of any strain of the year contender. GastroPop crosses have had a solid year as well; don’t miss Pink Certz, or Glitter Bomb. Even newer ones hit the grow rooms in 2024, like GastroPop S1, and GastroPop x Mellowz.

7th runner-up—Devil Driver

Devil Driver grown by CAM in Cali. (David Downs/Leafly)

We’re keeping a close eye on everything the relatively new breeder Tiki Madman works on—especially after seeing the year that Devil Driver had. Tiki combined Cannarado’s heavy hitting dessert strain Sundae Driver with Midwest Best’s Watermelon Z x Lemon Tree #11 hybrid, dubbed Melonade. Devil Driver looks sleeted with icy white trichomes over a dramatic, dark leaf—setting the bar for weed aesthetics in 2023.

It’s a rockstar in the grow room, said large-scale, high-end California indoor grower Anna Willey, founder of CAM. “I love it. It literally is the most beautiful plant growing ever, ever, ever.” Devil Driver tests sky-high in THC with sativa-leaning hybrid effects and a coy lemon-citrus-spice smell and taste. You know Devil Driver’s a hit based on all the breeders working to make crosses of it. Budtenders nationwide also recommended Devil Driver often in our first annual Budtenders’ Choice Awards survey, the results of which go live on December 5th with Leafly Strain of the Year. See also: Dante’s Inferno.

And that’s three of the strains we short-listed on our search for Leafly Strain of the Year 2023. Come back Thursday and Friday Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 as we unveil the 6th, 5th, 4th, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st runners-up to Leafly Strain of the Year 2023.

And set your alarms for 6 am PST on December 5th when we announce Leafly Strain of the Year 2023—it’s gonna slap!

