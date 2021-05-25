You’ve heard about delta-8. Now, meet delta-10.

This new cannabis innovation brings a more cerebral head high straight to your door

Delta-8 THC is the new cannabis craze, but there’s another hemp-derived THC on the horizon: Delta-10.

When we talk about typical THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, we’re talking about delta-9. People are rushing to delta-8 for its gentler high and much different legal status: Since it can be derived from hemp, it has the same federal legal status as CBD and can ship to many states that haven’t legalized cannabis for recreational use yet.

While delta-10 isn’t quite as popular as delta-8 yet, it’s gaining popularity for its more cerebral, sativa-like head high that’s still gentler than what you get from recreational cannabis, without too many rushing thoughts or paranoia. By contrast, many people describe the delta-8 high as partway between THC and CBD, with relaxing body effects and a less-potent head high.

Chemically, delta-8 and delta-10 operate on the same basic concept. While they’re derived from hemp in different ways, they’re both cannabinoids that occur naturally in cannabis. With these different versions of THC, it’s just a matter of where the bonds are in the chemical structure. Standard THC has a bond on the ninth carbon chain of its molecule—hence, delta-9—and having a bond on the eighth or 10th instead makes enough of a difference to alter the way it interacts with our body, but not enough to make its effects totally unfamiliar.

Depending on what you look for in cannabis, you might prefer one or another. But luckily, you don’t actually have to choose.

8 + 10 = an excellent legal high

While delta-10 is great on its own, it can mix with delta-8 for a well-rounded, more elevated experience. One example is Delta Effex’s Euphorica Collection, a selection of vape cartridges, disposables, and tinctures that mix relaxing delta-8 with invigorating delta-10—plus terpenes to tailor their tastes, smells, and effects.

Delta Effex put some highlights from the Euphorica Collection into our hands so that we could get a sense of the experience. We tried the trio of carts modeled after beloved strains Maui Wowie, Hawaiian Haze, and Ice Cream Cookies. The effects of each hit pretty differently, each perfect for a different kind of day. They’re all surprisingly delicious, too.

The tropical taste of Hawaiian Haze brought on an exciting sativa feeling without any brain fog, perfect for situations where you want to have some extra fun but still stay somewhat on the ball. This strain is ideal for outdoor adventures like hiking, sledding, or volleyball, or for making big chores more fun.

Sometimes a get-stuff-done strain can backfire with anxiety, which is distracting at best. While your mileage may vary, this cartridge felt clear and focused.

Maui Wowie has a crisp, pineapple flavor. It’s also an energizing sativa, but has a slightly dreamier experience ideal for tapping into creativity or getting a party started. It would be equally at home at a painting class, playing mini-golf, or going dancing. It makes a great yoga buddy, too, giving that extra push to help you into your flow state. While we were a little more in the clouds than we were with Hawaiian Haze, the high didn’t feel busy or bogged down.

For a lot of folks, not every day is a sativa day. Hybrid Ice Cream Cookies brought a little more chill (and a sweet vanilla taste) to the table, but without any couch-lock or bedtime vibes. Take it to the movies, the beach, or on a low-key night at the bar with your buds. This strain is what you want at quitting time after a busy day of work.

The Euphorica Collection doesn’t stop there. Blue Zkittlez, an indica strain, comes in a disposable vape, so there’s no need for an extra battery. And for non-vapers, the Vibin’ blend—made with Sour Blueberry OG—comes in a tasty tincture.

