 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds

AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds

$99.00MSRP

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.