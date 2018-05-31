Loading…
Logo for the brand I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana

AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
The powerful AK-47 hybrid strain packs a punch at 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. Expect levels of THC up to 20% when growing and consuming this heavenly strain and flowers will be ready in as little as 8 weeks. The popularity of this strain is easily recognized around the entire world because of its pungent smell with a sweet and sour taste. The effects of AK-47 are euphoric and happy, making it great for daytime consumption; the uplifting vibes will help you tackle the entire day. This strain has been used to combat stress, provide pain relief and induce appetite.

AK-47 effects

Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
