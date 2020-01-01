 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Moby Dick
Sativa

Moby Dick

by 1937

Write a review
1937 Cannabis Flower Moby Dick

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

About this brand

1937 Logo
In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote. We say no more. We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all.