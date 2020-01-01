Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$54.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Description: Indica Effects: Soothing/Calming Flavor: A diesel flavor with strawberry tones Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract ~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (95%+) ~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test 3-7% higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
Be the first to review this product.
Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.