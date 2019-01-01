Alpine Vapor - Super Silver Haze Premium Cannabis Oil Disposable Vapor Pen .3g
$35.00MSRP
Premium Cannabis Oil is a return to Alpine’s natural roots. Each batch is handcrafted with sun-grown cannabis distilled by a solvent-free process. The result is pure and potent oil that’s rich with terpenes and bursting with natural flavor. Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridges are compatible with any 510-thread battery and have been tested at 72%+ THC, making them the perfect choice for anybody who doesn’t want to sacrifice potency for convenience. Sativa | Skunky citrus. Notes of sweet tropical fruit and citrus with an earthy undertone. | Euphoric, uplifting, energizing
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.