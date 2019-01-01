About this product
Experience: Hybrid effect; Strong relaxing body high with Space Queen’s boost of cerebral activity at the onset. Nose: Pine and floral terps followed by a soft citrus aroma. Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene THC: 22-25% CBD: 0-.5%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Conspiracy Kush
Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.