  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Orange Cookies
Hybrid

Orange Cookies

by Antero Sciences

Antero Sciences Cannabis Flower Orange Cookies

About this product

Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies

About this brand

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

