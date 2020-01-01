 Loading…

Hybrid

Kosher Tangie

by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah

About this strain

Kosher Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

About this brand

Aquaponic Gardens of Utah Logo
Utah indoor year round cultivation facility focusing on improving to help the industry grow with TOP SHELF bud!