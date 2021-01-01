 Loading…

Hybrid

Cherry Cookies

by Arbors Wellness

Arbors Wellness Cannabis Flower Cherry Cookies

Cherry Cookies

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

