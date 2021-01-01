 Loading…

  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Point Break Shatter 1g
Indica

Point Break Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Point Break Shatter 1g

63.89% THC 0.14% CBD

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

Point Break

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

Point break is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Point Break. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

