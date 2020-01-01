Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The motivational speaker of the flower world! This inspirational sativa-dominant strain enhances mental clarity and puts a spring in your step, all the while leaving you with a relaxed, full body sensation. This cross of Trainwreck (with its lemony pine flavor) and New York City Diesel (with its spicy fuel taste and bar-raising cerebral high) is a perfect pairing to create this unique sativa hybrid. Palate and Aroma: clove, black pepper, pink grapefruit, lemon zest with a hint of cedar
A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.