Hybrid
Hi-Biscus Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
About this product
Zkittles X Blueberry Muffin . 7 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
About this brand
Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
About this strain
Hi-Biscus
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Hi-Biscus is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Hi-Biscus - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
