  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. Edibles Journal by Green Grass Kitchen

Edibles Journal by Green Grass Kitchen

by Green Grass Kitchen

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Making your edibles using dried flower buds is a natural way of altering and supporting your well-being. Eating cannabis provides more measured dosing, takes effect more slowly, lasts longer, typically is felt more in the body than the mind, and avoids smoking’s carcinogenic effects. Edibles are also a more discreet way to consume cannabis, including in public, health-care facilities, and homes. Journalling allows you to learn your personal dosage and preferred strains for your symptoms and desired effects, track progress, and inform discussions with your health-care team. Use the space within your edibles journal’s pages to track the effects and symptoms most important to you. Benefits of Green Grass Kitchen's Edibles Journal: * Enclosed within a binder for easy adding of additional pages and your Green Grass Kitchen kit recipes. * Additional topics covered include cannabis and terpene effects, edibles as a cannabis consumption method, common kitchen & cannabis conversions, how to use a journal and how to dose your edibles * Laminated dosage calculation guide + included dry erase marker makes calculating your possible dosage - based on you flower and homemade recipe - simple * The full letter size page entries have prompts to detail the strain used to make the infusion, the dosage you consumed and the effects and symptom relief you experienced over 10+ hours. Space is included for notes to yourself and healthcare team for improving the next time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Think Different

Think Different

Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.

 

About this brand

Choose from several popular recipes for your own homemade edibles experience! We ship them mid-month throughout Canada and USA - with a notification email giving you cannabis buying tips and the perishables shopping list so you're all set to make and get elevated upon your kit arriving. We also have an edibles journal, infusion kit and dosing calculation guide available too! We make homemade edibles easy, delicious and dosed for you :)