 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Baker's 1/2oz. Pouch - 24k
Hybrid

Baker's 1/2oz. Pouch - 24k

by Baker's Cannabis

Write a review
Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Flower Baker's 1/2oz. Pouch - 24k

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!