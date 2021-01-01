 Loading…

Hybrid

Jet Fuel

by Big Tree Industries

Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel by Big Tree Industries

Jet Fuel

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

