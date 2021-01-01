Indica
Orange Kush Wax 1g
by Black Label BrandWrite a review
About this product
Orange Kush Wax 1g by Black Label Brand
About this brand
Black Label Brand
The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.
About this strain
Orange Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Kush, also known as "Orange OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Bud and OG Kush. The effects of this strain eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. Orange Kush is resistant to most pests and mold. It has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.
