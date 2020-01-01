 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Quatro Kush

by Bloom County

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Quattro Kush (a.k.a. the Big Sour) is a cross of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush. The strain is noted for its high THC content and sour and earthy terpene profile. Quattro Kush is not for the faint of heart, so consumers should take caution as effects will come on strong and heavy.

Welcome Bloom County clients and fans! Bloom County established in Denver, CO in 2008, specializes in cultivating the highest quality cannabis Colorado has to offer with a collection of highly sought after strains. Apart from our premium flower, we also offer a full range of cannabis products to fit your needs including, small flower, trim, and pre-rolled joints, backed by our friendly and speedy customer service. Check out our Live Inventory Sheet for all the latest updates. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1g7j3chqy_yqipunUJdA1EBD4bGeiM1ILCVPs_cc1_kM/edit?usp=sharing