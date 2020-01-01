About this product
60/40 Indica Hybrid- Skywalker Kush x Rare Dankness #2
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Star Killer
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.