 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Royal Highness
Hybrid

Royal Highness

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Royal Highness

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Royal Highness by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

About this strain

Royal Highness

Royal Highness
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review