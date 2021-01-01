 Loading…

Hybrid

Sundae Driver

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver

About this product

Sundae Driver by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

