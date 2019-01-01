Slurricane Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Slurricane Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Boggy Boon
About this strain
Slurricane
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.
About this brand
Boggy Boon
