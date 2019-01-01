 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Slurricane Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Boggy Boon

Slurricane Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

by Boggy Boon

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid's terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

