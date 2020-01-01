 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Wedding Crasher Honeycomb 1g

by Botanical Laboratories

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

