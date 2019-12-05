Hippiedodo
on December 5th, 2019
Nice enjoyable high. I'm happy and pain is less intense. I like
Strain: Jagerschnitzel Also Known As: Schnitzel, Snitzel, Schnitz Lineage: Jager x (Macob Kush x (G-13 x Micky Kush)) Location: Outdoor, Indoor Type: 70/30 sativa/indica Flowering: 49-63 Days, End of September – Mid October Outdoors at 45th Latitude
on November 24th, 2019
Don't make the mistake my budtender made. Told me the parents of Jager...not Jagerschnitzel. Definitely a complete waste of money, time effort. Jagerschnitzel is not Jager! And the Jagerschnitzel 8th that I purchased at Nature's medicine did nothing for me...nada, zip, impotent?ripoff? And they have yet to make things right after I was mislead. I have them every opportunity...so now I have put the truth in a review. wish I had better things to say... I will when they will.
Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.