 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Jagerschnitzel

Jagerschnitzel

by Bradley Danks Genetics

Skip to Reviews
2.52
Bradley Danks Genetics Cannabis Seeds Jagerschnitzel
Bradley Danks Genetics Cannabis Seeds Jagerschnitzel
Bradley Danks Genetics Cannabis Seeds Jagerschnitzel
Bradley Danks Genetics Cannabis Seeds Jagerschnitzel
Bradley Danks Genetics Cannabis Seeds Jagerschnitzel

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Strain: Jagerschnitzel Also Known As: Schnitzel, Snitzel, Schnitz Lineage: Jager x (Macob Kush x (G-13 x Micky Kush)) Location: Outdoor, Indoor Type: 70/30 sativa/indica Flowering: 49-63 Days, End of September – Mid October Outdoors at 45th Latitude

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

Hippiedodo

Nice enjoyable high. I'm happy and pain is less intense. I like

TravLin

Don't make the mistake my budtender made. Told me the parents of Jager...not Jagerschnitzel. Definitely a complete waste of money, time effort. Jagerschnitzel is not Jager! And the Jagerschnitzel 8th that I purchased at Nature's medicine did nothing for me...nada, zip, impotent?ripoff? And they have yet to make things right after I was mislead. I have them every opportunity...so now I have put the truth in a review. wish I had better things to say... I will when they will.

About this strain

JGR

JGR

Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

About this brand

Bradley Danks Genetics Logo
Bradley Danks Genetics The Creator Of The Strain Jagerschnitzel. Bradley Danks Seeds Are Sold Exclusively At bdanks.com