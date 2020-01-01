Biohazard Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our premium wax extracts deliver a potent, full-spectrum cannabis experience. Each batch starts with strain-specific California cannabis. The cannabinoids are then extracted from the plant matter using CO2. Our methodologies maximize the natural terpenes and cannabinoid profiles found in each strain. The end result is a wax with soft, pliable, jelly-like consistency that is easy to apply and a pleasure to taste! Ingredients: 100% cannabis oil concentrate.
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.