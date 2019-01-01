About this product
Born of Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush, this 100% Indica has a skunky pine flavor with an orange finish! Its heritage comes through in its fabulous flavor. Woody Kush is considered a strictly nighttime strain, with strong sedative properties. Our strains boast the highest THC content we have seen yet, and are indeed higher than Washington strain stats we can find listed anywhere, so thank our living soils for this gift! Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, happy, talkative and euphoric. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.
About this strain
Woody Kush
Don’t be quick to underestimate Woody Kush. While everything may seem mild and pleasant at first, after a few minutes the true sedative effects of this strain kick in. Woody Kush is extremely potent and offers great relief from insomnia and muscle pain. A strictly nighttime indica, patients will find themselves fast asleep before they realize it. Woody Kush’s heritage comes through in its aroma. Taking after its Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush parentage, this strain features a distinct skunk-like scent and a piney flavor.