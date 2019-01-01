 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Woody Kush

by Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products

About this product

Born of Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush, this 100% Indica has a skunky pine flavor with an orange finish! Its heritage comes through in its fabulous flavor. Woody Kush is considered a strictly nighttime strain, with strong sedative properties. Our strains boast the highest THC content we have seen yet, and are indeed higher than Washington strain stats we can find listed anywhere, so thank our living soils for this gift! Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, happy, talkative and euphoric. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.

About this strain

Woody Kush

Woody Kush

Don’t be quick to underestimate Woody Kush. While everything may seem mild and pleasant at first, after a few minutes the true sedative effects of this strain kick in. Woody Kush is extremely potent and offers great relief from insomnia and muscle pain. A strictly nighttime indica, patients will find themselves fast asleep before they realize it. Woody Kush’s heritage comes through in its aroma. Taking after its Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush parentage, this strain features a distinct skunk-like scent and a piney flavor.

About this brand

Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.