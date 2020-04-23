 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cherry Diesel Disposable Pen 0.3g

Cherry Diesel Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Diesel Disposable Pen 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Diesel

Cherry Diesel

Cherry Diesel is a well-balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel into one sweet-smelling, uplifting strain. Cherry Diesel gives off a high that is ideal for those who want to be productive with their day. When growing, this strain blooms with dense, sticky buds that give off a fragrant cherry aroma after its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle. Cherry Diesel originated from MTG Seeds

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!